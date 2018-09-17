The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha was wrong to suggest Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen should have been sent off at the weekend, according to refereeing expert Dermot Gallagher.

The Ivory Coast international was unhappy with the Dane's first-half challenge at the John Smith's Stadium, questioning whether he would have to break a leg before anyone was sent from the field.

But the former Premier League referee does not believe the Huddersfield Town man's tackle was worthy of a dismissal.

Gallagher told Sky Sports News: "I've seen him receive bad fouls this season, but I don't think it's a particularly bad foul.

"If anything the defender is unlucky because he doesn't see Zaha coming. He stretches for the ball and Zaha is just too fast for him.

"He does get fouled but most-fouled lists can be artificial; someone has to be top and bottom.

"Years ago, Kevin Davies was the most fouled player in the Premier League, but also committed the most fouls. We don't know what those fouls are.

"He hasn't been booked for simulation this year, I feel a little bit sorry for him. I've said before I don't think he's a diver."