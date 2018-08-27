The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sky Sports' refereeing expert Dermot Gallagher believes Michael Oliver was correct in his decision to send Huddersfield Town captain Jonathan Hogg off in the Terriers' clash with Cardiff City at the weekend.

The 29-year-old was dismissed after a clash with former AFC Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter, with replays showing Hogg pushing the Republic of Ireland international to the ground.

The skipper's head lowered as he put weight behind the shove, leading the officials to the decision to send him from the field.

The incident was followed by a free kick to the Terriers however, with the decision causing some confusion amongst some Town and Cardiff fans.

But Gallagher explained that the first foul was committed by Arter before Hogg reacted to the midfielder, hence the free kick to David Wagner's men.

In his Sky Sports column, Gallagher wrote: "I think the referee does really, really well here.

"The referee Michael Oliver hasn't rushed the decision, he's gone to get some information from his assistant Simon Bennett and collected the full pot.

"In that, Simon has said to him 'Arter is guilty of the first foul, it's a yellow card offence, he's provoked the guy into doing that'.

"But without a doubt, Hogg just loses discipline and he gets a red card for violent conduct.

"The game restarts with a free kick to Huddersfield, which is correct because it can't be a penalty as the first foul was committed by Arter."