The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Premier League season is now just 13 days away for Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers kick off the 2018/19 campaign at home to Chelsea before travelling to the Etihad Stadium to take on champions Manchester City.

Last term Town took a point off both sides in the final week of the season and clinched top-flight survival with two excellent performances against the last two winners of the Premier League trophy.

David Wagner will be hoping his side can once again take points off the big boys this season, with his new-look Town raring to go in the Premier League.

The boss has brought in six new players so far this summer and has offloaded seven, with Erik Durm, Terence Kongolo, Ramadan Sobhi, Adama Diakhaby, Ben Hamer and Juninho Bacuna coming into the mix.

But which of Town's new boys would you like to see in the starting line up when Town face Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea in their opening league clash?

Who would you like to lead the line out of Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounie?

And would you prefer Town play four or five at the back?

Have your say on Town's first starting line up with our team selector below.