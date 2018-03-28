Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a disappointing sign-off for the quartet of Huddersfield Town players on national team duty as this week's international fixtures drew to a close.

Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lössl were called up by Denmark, Aaron Mooy by Australia and Philip Billing for Denmark Under-21s for the latest rounds of friendlies scheduled over the course of this week.

However, Lössl was unable to stake his claim for a goalkeeping slot in this summer's World Cup, being an unused substitute in both games against Panama and Chile.

And although Zanka started the Dane's 1-0 defeat of Panama on Thursday night, playing the full 90 minutes, the defender remained on the bench for the scoreless draw against Chile.

There is also concern in West Yorkshire for the fitness of both Mooy and Billing, who both returned to the club early with minor injury setbacks.

Mooy had previously played the full 90 minutes for the Socceroos in Friday night's 4-1 defeat to Norway in Oslo, claiming an assist in Australia's goal.

But the Australian was already on his way back to Huddersfield before his country's scoreless draw with Colombia at Craven Cottage with an as yet unknown injury.

Philip Billing also returned early from Danish Under 21 international duty and missed the encounter with Georgia Under 21s yesterday evening.