Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town became the first side to shut out Champions Manchester City on home soil this season, defending gallantly to leave the Etihad with a point on Sunday.

The goalless draw moves Town three points clear of both Swansea City and Southampton in the relegation battle at the foot of the Premier League table and BetVictor reacted by easing the Terriers to 1/10 from 1/3 to preserve their top-flight status next season.

Premier League Relegation prices from BetVictor

Southampton - 10/11

Swansea City - 11/8

Huddersfield Town - 5/1

The only problem for Town fans is the prospect of the Saints beating Swansea at the Liberty tonight, before the latter being even money when hosting the already-relegated Stoke City in South Wales on the final day of the season.

BetVictor are 5/1 that the Terriers return to the SkyBet Championship next season however, the previous scenario is realistically the only way Town can be relegated with both Southampton and Swansea claiming a further three points and David Wagner’s side losing to both Chelsea and Arsenal.

Town fans will undoubtedly have one eye on Swansea vs Southampton where the Saints are 7/5 to prolong their survival chances with a win.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Southampton conceded an injury-time goal to draw 1-1 with Everton with weekend and I’m sure Town fans would have no problem with a repeat scoreline in South Wales; the hosts 23/10 and the draw 9/4.

The Terriers then head to the capital 24 hours later and, after their excellent point at this season’s Champions, will fancy their chances of gaining likewise when travelling to last year’s PL winners; the Blues 2/11 favourites with BetVictor, Town 20/1 and the draw 13/2.

No side had been shorter to win a Premier League game all season prior to Town’s trip to the Etihad on Sunday and after shutting out a side who had previously scored 102 goals in 35 games the Terriers look over-priced to leave Stamford Bridge having avoided defeat.

David Wagner’s men are 4/1 to leave Stamford Bridge with either one or all three points, which looks too big based on last weekend’s efforts at City.

A repeat of that goalless draw is 14/1 with BetVictor whilst a Town 1-0 looks a shade big at 45/1.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com - Be Lucky.