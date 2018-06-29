Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Dale Tempest

David Wagner is now 25/1 to be the next manager of Germany following their exit from the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

But I don’t think Huddersfield Town fans should be panicking just yet.

It’s probably early days for the Town boss, good as he is, to be regarded right now as an international manager.

He is doing remarkably well in the Premier League with Town and, of course, has committed himself to the club for the next three years – wonderful news for everyone at the John Smith’s Stadium.

But I have no doubt, maybe many years down the line, that his goal could be international management.

All top coaches and managers aspire to work with the greatest teams, and there can be no greater honour than to manage your national team.

Speaking of Germany and their horrors at the World Cup, the debate about VAR rolls on.

When you see the system used and it corrects a decision like the first South Korean goal against Germany then you have to applaud the VAR – it’s quick and, fundamentally, you get the correct decision.

However, when you get a referee who gives a penalty, as the official did for Iran against Portugal, goes to the screen and, when every person in the world can see there is no intention to handle but he still gives the spot-kick, then you think ‘why bother with VAR?’

I suppose Rugby League have been dealing with this conundrum for many, many years.

No matter what the TV pictures show, it still comes down to the interpretation of the person making the decision.