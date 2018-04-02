Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brighton and Hove Albion could welcome back two first team players for the clash against Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Dale Stephens could return to the squad after three matches on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, while Leicester City's on-loan striker Leonardo Ulloa is available for selection after being unable to face his parent club last weekend.

Midfielder Stephens has been a big miss for the Seagulls in recent matches, with Brighton suffering three consecutive 2-0 losses to Everton, Manchester United and Leicester in his absence.

And that follows the pattern of previous seasons, which have seen the 28-year-old become central to Chris Hughton's side.

Brighton have won just eight and lost 24 of the 48 league clashes that Stephens has missed since he joined the south coast club from Charlton in January 2014.

In contrast, the Seagulls have won 71 of the 145 (49 per cent) matches in which Stephens has featured in that time - losing just 42.

In better news for Town, Anthony Knockaert - who scored the winner at Amex Stadium in the Championship last season - is unavailable for selection as he completes a three-match ban.