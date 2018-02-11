Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFC Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe believes the Huddersfield Town fans played a crucial role in the Terriers' 4-1 victory over the Cherries today.

The John Smith's Stadium was a cauldron of noise this afternoon, with the atmosphere raised even further by Alex Pritchard's opening goal after just seven minutes.

Although Bournemouth equalised shortly afterwards, the small number of travelling fans - who had to leave in the early hours of the morning to make it to West Yorkshire in time for kick off - could not be heard over the vocal home support.

And that support only got louder as the day went on, with Steve Mounie's brace and Rajiv Van La Parra's late converted penalty giving the Town faithful a lot to cheer on a super Sunday at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Bournemouth manager believes that level of support made all the difference on the day, with his players "affected" by the home crowd.

After the match, Howe said: "I apologise to them [the Bournemouth fans] for the performance.

"There's not much else I can say.

"When you're aware of the financial and time sacrifices that people make, you want to reward them with an inspiring performance, one that they can go away and talk about for many years. I don't think that will be happening after that.

"I knew that Huddersfield would have wanted to get the crowd involved in the game today very early.

"Unfortunately for us, we allowed that to happen by conceding early. We fought back very well, but after that, we just faded away. It wasn't great from us. We had no control."

He added: "There’s no denying that the crowd were in the game today.

"I think it affected our players."