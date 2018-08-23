Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neil Warnock’s motivational skills are legendary, as Andy Booth knows better than most.

Club legend Boothy was in the Warnock Town teams which went to Wembley in 1994 and 1995 and he well remembers the famous ‘sherry and eggs’ incident at the old Leeds Road.

Warnock, of course, will be back in West Yorkshire with Cardiff City on Saturday.

“We were having a bad spell and Neil told the players to report to the boardroom for Friday at 12.30pm,” recalled Boothy of his days under Warnock.

“Surely he wasn’t going to be sacked? He stood by a table with 15 half-pint glasses of sherry and a tray of eggs.

“We thought, ‘What the hell is going on?’ He said the tactic worked at Notts County and they went on an unbeaten run.

“He smashed the egg into the sherry and said, ‘Down these, it will make you feel great tomorrow.’

“Chris Billy struggled and could not get it down his neck, he was practically sick.

“There was one spare glass and we voted for who should have it. Chris Billy, of course. He managed it.

“Neil saw it as team building and bonding. The problem was we won the next day, and the following Friday we downed again.

“Eventually the players agreed we would have to lose to get rid of the routine.

“Chris dreaded it, but he scored the winner in the play-off final.”

Boothy also remembers Warnock being furious after Town lost to Wycombe in the first ever match at what is now the John Smith’s Stadium.

“That season began by celebrating the opening of our new stadium,” he said.

“We should have beaten Wycombe Wanderers in the first home game, but lost 1-0. Neil went berserk at half-time and completely lost it at full-time.

“He walked around the dressing room and rollicked everyone.

“He punched his fist at the ceiling and two roof tiles fell on him.

“A brand new stadium and he had already wrecked it!

“The lads tried not to laugh, but inside we creased up.”

Boothy added of Warnock: “He was a great motivator and more than your manager, he was your friend.

“He stopped me joining Crystal Palace, who bid £2m, as he felt I was too young and family orientated and if I moved to London it would kill me.

“It was the right decision and he had faith in me.

“He had so many great dressing rooms because that was where he won games.”