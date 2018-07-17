Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Elias Kachunga admits the comments sent to him by Huddersfield Town fans on social media helped his recovery from injury over the summer.

The Town forward picked up a knee injury injury against Watford in December, keeping him out for three months of the Terriers' season.

But after just two matches back with the first team in March, the former Ingolstadt striker bore the brunt of a strong Kenedy challenge in Town's clash with Newcastle United, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old admitted it was a tough spell on the sidelines, but the fans' comments helped him work even harder towards recovery once he was able to train again in the summer.

He told HTTV: "I'm always happy when I see nice comments under my pictures or my videos because it gives me a good lift to work even harder and give them the happiness back when they see me on the pitch.

"I like seeing the supporters stay behind me and it gives me a lot of energy."

He added: "The last couple of months have not been the easiest for me having two injuries.

"It was a long way to come back and now I’m just happy to be back with the team and train with the team. It’s so much fun to be around them."

Kachunga's first injury came just 13 minutes after he had opened his Premier League account at Vicarage Road, an unfortunate time for the forward's progression to be halted.

But the second injury was even tougher to take for the 2016/17 season's top scorer.

He said: “The team was playing good games before my first injury.

"I was a little bit unlucky this time and then the second one was hard because I came back straight into the first XI, get the trust from the manager and try to help the team then you get such a bad foul.

"But it’s the past now and I’m looking forward to the new season and to help the team."

On the Kenedy challenge which put him out for the rest of the 2017/18 campaign, Kachunga added: "It was a really bad tackle and that's why I'm still a little bit disappointed about the player and the referee as well because before this situation there was one or two other situations that were really bad.

"But it's in the past now and I am looking forward to the new season and to play a really good part in this team and help the team stay in this league."

Kachunga, as well as other long-term absentee Danny Williams, have impressed Town's fans with their commitment over the summer, with both going through extensive off-season training in order to come back to the squad fit and ready to go for pre-season.

And the DR Congo international said it was worth the effort in order to be back at full capacity ahead of Town's second Premier League campaign.

"I had a little break, maybe a week away, to take my head away from things, but I want to work straight away to be fit for the pre-season," he said.

"It’s not the easiest time for a player to be injured and to be working in your holiday times when you see the other guys enjoying their lives, but sometimes you have to go through the hard times and it makes you stronger."