Huddersfield Town midfielder Elias Kachunga is delighted to be back in training after recovering from a knee injury sustained against Watford in December.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international fired home his first Premier League goal at Vicarage Road, but was stretchered off the pitch after 18 minutes following a collision with Horents goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.

Later scans revealed a Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) injury, but the 25-year-old has worked hard with Town's medical staff to return to first team training ahead of the weekend clash with Crystal Palace.

Kachunga told the club's official website: “I’m really happy [to be back in training]; I think it’s been a long time since I’ve been out and with the team.

“Last week I trained with the team and this week was the proper week with them on the grass. I’m really happy to be back.

“I think everyone who plays football knows how hard it is when you can only stay in the gym, train on your own and only go on the grass with the fitness coach to do your runs, doing all the stuff you have to do.

“I’m happy to be back with the team, to make jokes with my teammates and have fun on the pitch.

“We’ve got some really important games coming up. I think the next game against Crystal Palace is really important for us at home.

“We need the three points to make a big step in the right direction for us. I hope I have a good week and then hopefully on the weekend I might be on the grass.”