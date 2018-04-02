Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town forward Elias Kachunga has been ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up an ankle injury against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo winger bore the brunt of a robust tackle from Newcastle's Chelsea loanee Kenedy in the second half at St James' Park, with Kachunga needing treatment following the collision.

Although the 25-year-old attempted to play on, he was removed by David Wagner shortly after the incident.

Further scans after the match revealed "significant damage" to Kachunga's right ankle, which will keep him out for the remainder of the campaign.

'Kache' had just returned from a previous knee injury that had kept him out for four months, but will once again face a spell on the sidelines.

On the injury, head coach Wagner said: “Everyone is absolutely gutted for ‘Kache’, because we have all seen how hard he worked to get back to fitness after the knee injury he picked up late last year. For this to happen to him so soon again is cruel.

“We will give him all the support we can as he recovers, and I know he will do everything he can to be back as soon as possible.

“We have six very exciting games left to play this season and, although he is disappointed and angry now, Elias will still be a big part of the group as we battle to secure our Premier League place for next season. He’s an amazingly positive character.”