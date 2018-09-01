Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town forward Elias Kachunga recalled screaming at the television with Danny Williams as the Terriers edged closer to Premier League survival last season.

The DR Congo international, who was Town's top scorer in the promotion season, was injured ahead of the final two months of the Terriers' maiden Premier League campaign and joined long-term absentee Williams in the physio room.

But that did not stop the pair from living every game with their team mates as they watched three of Town's final matches of the season together, causing them to yell at the TV.

When asked how difficult it was to watch his team from the sidelines, Kachunga said: "It was really difficult.

"The last three games I watched with Danny Williams at home because he was injured as well.

"We were screaming in front of the TV and it was 100 per cent like we were real supporters for the team.

"It was not the easiest time for us, but at the end we were so happy that the team got through and stayed in the league."

He added: "Of course it was frustrating for me after two injuries not to play another game in the Premier League, but in the end the team did everything so I can play some more games in the Premier League this year.

"I am really excited to be back.

"I am fit and I hope I can help the team more than last season."

Kachunga's first injury came in the away victory against Watford in December, but in his first start since returning from the knock, he was injured again against Newcastle United at St James' Park.

"It was not easy," said the 26-year-old on the blow.

"The first injury was a shock and the second one was as well not easy for my head, but I have a good family around me, friends, the team, the club.

"Everyone helped me a lot to stay focused on my comeback and now I am fit again.

"I want to show that I can stay healthy and help the team."

Not only were Kachunga's friends and family there to help him after the disappointment of picking up a second injury, but the forward also received a wave of messages of support from the Town fans.

And the former Ingolstadt man believes that support network was key to his recovery.

"It was really important," he said.

"All the messages I got from the supporters and the club - they really wanted me to come back stronger and do everything in the summer break.

"I tried everything to come back to 100 per cent and now I feel really good and ready to start."

He added: "It doesn't surprise me because this club and these supporters showed really big love to me from the first day with my own song.

"Every time I go in the stadium they support us and me so I was not surprised, but it's always nice to see these messages."