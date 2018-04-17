The video will start in 8 Cancel

Stoke City fans appear to be consigned to their fate after last night's 1-1 draw with West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Paul Lambert's men looked to be on course to claim a crucial three points in their quest for Premier League survival when forward Peter Crouch capitalised on some poor goalkeeping from the Hammers' Joe Hart.

But Andy Carroll came of the bench to snatch a last-minute draw for the host to edge West Ham closer to safety and leave the Potters in serious trouble.

The result leaves Stoke five points from safety and crucially seven points behind Huddersfield Town with four games to go.

After the whistle, many fans took to twitter and Stoke City's Oatcake Fanzine to discuss the situation with many calling the result 'heartbreaking' and claiming their side are 'doomed'.

Have a look at the best reactions from Stoke City supporters as they see their side edge closer to Premier League relegation....