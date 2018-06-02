Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England heroes Sir Geoff Hurst and Peter Shilton OBE believe whatever happens this summer the Three Lions are on the right track with Gareth Southgate at the helm.

With the omission of the likes of senior pros Joe Hart and Jack Wilshere over young guns Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Pickford and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, England’s 23-man squad for this summer’s World Cup is short of major tournament experience.

But both Hurst and Shilton believe the England boss has made the right call in his selection, with it being more about preparing the side for Euro 2020 honours than the here and now.

“Gareth has some great young players at his disposal,” said Sir Geoff.

“If the youngsters turn promise into performances I can see them reaching the quarter-finals if the draw is kind.

“And if they stay together then the next Euros in four years time could be really interesting.”

And goalkeeping legend Shilton believes the England boss was also right to cut Hart from the reckoning in place of the international rookies Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jack Butland (Stoke City) and Nick Pope (Burnley).

“Goalkeeping is still about keeping the ball out of the net and organising your defence, but it has become more important with managers wanting to build from the back,” Shilton pointed out.

“Gareth Southgate needs to look to the future and pick the keepers who have played well this season, and I would go for Jordan Pickford as England’s Number One.”

The pair were talking exclusively to the Huddersfield Examiner ahead of a special World Cup Launch dinner at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday, June 14.

