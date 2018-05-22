Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three England legends will pay tribute to the life of Huddersfield Town's Ray Wilson at a special World Cup Launch dinner at the John Smith's Stadium.

The club, in partnership with See It Now Sport, will welcome Sir Geoff Hurst, Peter Shilton OBE and Paul Merson to West Yorkshire on Thursday June 14th as part of their series of ‘An Evening With’ events.

Starting at 7pm, the evening will see the three guests preview England’s chances of glory and re-live some of the greatest moments in World Cup history.

And with the recent passing of former player Wilson, it has been decided to dedicate the event to the memory of the man who spent most of his career with Town and Everton.

Wilson died last week at the age of 83 after losing his long battle with Alzheimers but will always be remembered fondly as part of the successful World Cup 1966 winning side under Sir Alf Ramsey.

Members of Ray's family have been invited to the event with a programme featuring the great man specially designed as well as items signed by him to be auctioned for the Alzheimers Society.

Commercial Director Sean Jarvis will also be reading a tribute from the club alongside a visual tribute.

The event will be hosted by Pete Emmett with standard tickets available for £50 plus VAT and includes a two course meal with coffee or tea and a reception in the White Rose Suite Bar.

There is also a chance to purchase a VIP pass for £65 plus VAT which includes the above as well as a reception in the Ray Wilson Suite with live music and meet and greet photo opportunity with the former players.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit the See It Now Sports website .