England take on Belgium tonight in their final 2018 World Cup group stage match.

The Three Lions currently lead the Red Devils in Group G through fair play points, meaning Belgium need to win this evening's clash to top the group, or draw and hope England pick up more cards than them.

There has been some debate about whether finishing second may be preferable however, with that team likely to face Brazil in the quarter-finals.

Finishing second would however guarantee a clash with Sweden or Switzerland in the quarter-finals - and easier draw on paper.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's clash.

What time is kick off?

The match kicks off at the Kaliningrad Stadium at 7pm GMT on Thursday, June 28.

Is it on TV?

Yes it is. You can watch England live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 6.15pm.

You can also tune in to the channel's coverage via the ITV Hub.

Commentary for the match is provided by Clive Tyldesley and Glenn Hoddle, while presenter Mark Pougatch will be joined by pundits Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Lee Dixon and Ian Wright.

What are the odds?

England are once again favourites to win, with SkyBet pricing the Three Lions up at 13/8 to beat Roberto Martinez's men.

The draw is available at 19/10, while Belgium have been given odds of 21/10.

Any team news?

England and Belgium have already qualified for the Round of 16 and both sides are expected to make a number of changes this evening.

Southgate has admitted Eric Dier will start for the Three Lions, while Gary Cahill and Marcus Rashford could also return to the England line up.

Dele Alli suffered a muscle injury against Tunisia and will likely be given more time to recuperate, possibly leaving the door open for Chelsea youngster Ruben Loftus-Cheek to start for England.

The former Crystal Palace loanee is however on a yellow card, alongside Kyle Walker, and another booking would see either suspended for the Round of 16 clash.

Martinez has admitted he will not select any players on a yellow card, meaning Jan Vertonghen, Thomas Meunier and Kevin De Bruyne look set to sit out this evening.

The Belgium boss also refused to rule out making 10 changes to the side that beat Tunisia last time out.

Who plays for Belgium?

The Red Devils have a wide array of talent present in their squad, with Belgium's 23-strong roster housing 11 Premier League players.

Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard and Michy Batshuayi are joined by Manchester City's De Bruyne and Vincent Kompany, Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini and Romelu Lukaku, Tottenham Hotspur's Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Mousa Dembele and Liverpool's Simon Mignolet.

And Belgium's quality doesn't stop there, as former Premier League stars Thomas Vermaelen, Adnan Januzaj and Nacer Chadli are included alongside Napoli's Dries Mertens, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and PSG full back Meunier.

What have the bosses said?

England manager Gareth Southgate

"We think that we need to keep winning football matches.

"We want to breed a mentality that everybody in our squad wants to constantly win.

"We've not won a knockout game since 2006. Why we are starting to plot which would be a better venue for our semi-final is beyond me, really.

"We have no idea who, when or where we will play in the next round, but we're pleased that we're in the next round.

"But, first and foremost, I think it's really important that we're building a team that I think everybody at home can see are passionate to play for England, want to win every time they go out, and are improving all the time.

"I think we'll see that again [against Belgium] and I am really looking forward to seeing us play again."

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez

"At the moment we are qualified and that was the priority we were chasing.

"Now we need to look at individual players. We want to perform well but the priority is not to win, that's the reality of the situation.

"If we win, great, but I don't think winning is the priority. It's a celebration game.

"At the final whistle I want the players to have had a good performance and for everyone to have a better opportunity to contribute to the team for the knockout stage.

"I meant it when I arrived in Moscow and said I believed in every player in the squad. It would be stupid of me not to believe that now."