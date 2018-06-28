The video will start in 8 Cancel

England take on Belgium tomorrow in the Three Lions' final group match of the 2018 World Cup .

Both sides have already made it to the knockout stages, but today's test will determine who goes through as Group G leaders and who will go through as runners-up.

England currently lead Belgium in the group due to cards issued as the two teams have identical points, goals scored and goals conceded records.

Should the final match be a draw, England would go through as winners of the group - unless they pick up two more yellow cards or one more red than Belgium in the last match.

Should the sides draw and England receive one more yellow card, the victors would be decided by drawing of lots.

Who would you start to ensure England aren't relying on fair play points come Thursday night?

