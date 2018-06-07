The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England take on Costa Rica tonight in the Three Lions' final warm-up match ahead of the 2018 World Cup .

Gareth Southgate's men take on the last World Cup's surprise package at Elland Road tonight, with kick off at 8pm.

The two sides last met at the 2014 tournament in Group D, when the central American nation advanced as group-stage winners ahead of Uruguay, Italy and the disappointing England.

Roy Hodgson's men bowed out at the group stage in Brazil, their only point coming against Costa Rica in the final clash before the knockout rounds.

This year the two will not play against each other on the grandest stage, but will instead spar with one another before flying to Russia in the following days.

Southgate has admitted Jack Butland will start in goal in Leeds tonight, while Liverpool youngster Trent Alexander Arnold will also be involved.

The former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender has also suggested he will rotate the squad, which faces Tunisia in their opening World Cup match in 11 days time.

Who would you like to see pull on the Three Lions' jersey tonight? Have your say with our team selector below.