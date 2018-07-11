The video will start in 8 Cancel

England take on Croatia tonight in their first World Cup semi-final since 1990.

The Three Lions face the in-form side at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow and will be aiming to advance to only their second World Cup final in history.

Their opposition have looked solid in the tournament so far, but England fans across the country will be hoping that back-to-back penalty shootout victories will take their toll on the Croatians' stamina.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's clash.

What time is kick off?

The match kicks off at the Luzhniki Stadium at 7pm GMT on Wednesday, July 11.

Is it on TV?

Yes it is. You can watch England live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 6pm.

You can also tune in to the channel's coverage via the ITV Hub.

Mark Pougatch will present the build-up show from 6pm until the match coverage itself begins at 6.45pm.

What are the odds?

England are 13/10 favourites for tonight's clash, while SkyBet have handed Croatia odds of 5/2.

The draw is available at 2/1.

Any team news?

There were injury concerns over Jordan Henderson and Jamie Vardy earlier this week, but both have recovered in time for tonight's clash.

Gareth Southgate has a full complement of players to choose from for the clash and will likely go with his tried and trusted team in the semi-final.

Certainly the England boss will select Jordan Pickford, Harry Kane and Kieran Trippier if fit after their solid performances at the tournament, while the defensive trio will likely remain unchanged.

Croatia on the other hand have three players in doubt for the semi-final, with Danijel Subasic, Dejan Lovren and Sime Vrsaljko touch and go for tonight.

Who plays for Croatia?

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is Croatia's captain and star and is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man is also his nation's top scorer at the competition with two goals.

He sits alongside Barcelona man Ivan Rakitic in the middle of the park, with Ivan Perisic and Huddersfield Town-linked Ante Rebic offering the width for Croatia.

Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic provides an aerial threat up front, while former Leicester City man Andrej Kramaric will likely start as the Serie A striker's partner.

Liverpool centre back Lovren is also likely to start for Croatia, while AS Monaco goalkeeper Subasic is Zlatko Dalic's first-choice between the sticks.

What have the bosses said?

England manager Gareth Southgate

"We've been one of the youngest teams in the tournament, the least experienced, but we were never quite sure how far this team could go.

"The improvement and the hunger in the players is very clear for everyone to see. We're pleased with the intelligence and style of our play.

"We've won after scoring in the last minute, won after conceding in the last minute, come through extra time and penalties.

"We've made several pieces of history. Biggest win in the tournament. First knockout win for 10 years. First quarter-final win for longer. First win on penalties in the World Cup.

"We keep looking to break the barriers down. It's been an enjoyable journey, and we want to keep it going."

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic

"We’ve played five difficult games, they’ve taken their toll.

"We’re tired but there can be no excuses. We’ve come to the semi-final.

"We’re here to play football, enjoy ourselves and give our all.

"We do not want to say we are fatigued. We have not been exhausted.

"There is still opportunity for us to exhaust ourselves.”

What next for the winner?

The winner will face France on Sunday in the World Cup final.

The winner will lift the famous trophy and be regarded as the best international team in world football - for at least another four years.