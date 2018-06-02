The video will start in 8 Cancel

England take on Nigeria at Wembley today as the Three Lions step up their preparations for the 2018 World Cup.

Gareth Southgate's men face the Super Eagles in their first warm-up clash, before taking on Costa Rica at Elland Road on Thursday.

The Three Lions' following match will be their first of the 2018 World Cup, when they battle Tunisia in Volgograd and start their bid to advance through the group stages of the competition.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Nigeria clash this afternoon.

What time is kick off?

The match kicks off at Wembley at 5.15pm, Saturday, June 2.

Is it on TV?

Yes it is. You can watch England live on ITV, with coverage starting at 5pm.

Mark Pougatch hosts the programme alongside analysts Lee Dixon and Ian Wright.

Clive Tyldesley and Glenn Hoddle will take up commentary duties.

What are the odds?

England are strong favourites to win at Wembley, with SkyBet pricing the Three Lions up at 4/9.

The draw is available at 16/5, while Nigeria are at 7/1 to claim victory.

Any team news?

Manchester United centre back Phil Jones was the only absentee from training as England's 23-man World Cup squad prepared for the warm-up match.

The defender left England's training camp to attend the birth of his child and he is likely to also miss this afternoon's clash.

The Evening Standard claim Tottenham Hotspur duo Kieran Trippier and Eric Dier will start at the national stadium, while Liverpool men Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold will sit out in order to recover fully from last week's Champions League final.

The report also claims Southgate will opt to use Manchester City defender Kyle Walker as a right-sided centre back rather than a full back, paving the way for Trippier to start on the right.

Who plays for Nigeria?

The Super Eagles have a smattering of Premier League stars in their ranks, with Chelsea's Victor Moses, Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi and Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi all in Nigeria's squad.

Foxes forwards Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa are also in the 25, alongside former Premier League stars Odion Ighalo and Jon Obi Mikel.

Nigeria have to cut two players from their squad ahead of the World Cup, with the African nation having until June 4 to do so.