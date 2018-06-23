The video will start in 8 Cancel

England face Panama today in their second match of the 2018 World Cup .

The Three Lions earned an opening victory in a major tournament for the first time since 2006 against Tunisia earlier in the week and Gareth Southgate's men will be hoping to build on that against Los Canaleros on Sunday.

Panama on the other hand were beaten 3-0 by Belgium on the first day and are on the brink of a World Cup exit, having made their debut this year.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tomorrow's clash.

What time is kick off?

The match kicks off at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium at 1pm on Sunday, June 24.

Is it on TV?

Yes it is. You can watch England live on BBC1, with coverage starting at 12.10pm.

Gary Lineker will host the programme alongside experts Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard and Alan Shearer.

Guy Mowbray and Danny Murphy are on commentary duty.

What are the odds?

England are once again favourites to win, with SkyBet pricing the Three Lions up at 2/9.

The draw is available at 5/1, while Panama are not fancied at 16/1.

Any team news?

The only doubt after England's opening match is whether Dele Alli will be fit to play in Nizhny Novgorod.

The Tottenham Hotspur star suffered a minor thigh strain in England's opening fixture, being replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek on the 80 minute mark last time.

The Spurs man missed training on Thursday and trained on his own the following day, leading to questions over his fitness ahead of the Panama clash.

Other than Alli, Southgate has a full complement to choose from, with changes likely to happen on the attacking side of the team, rather than defrensively.

Who plays for Panama?

Panama have no real household names in their ranks as none of their players ply their trade in any of Europe's top five leagues.

Los Canaleros' star is striker Luis Tejada, who wears number 18 for his national side.

The 36-year-old is Panama's leading scorer of all-time (43 goals) and fifth-most capped player (105 caps).