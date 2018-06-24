The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England take on Panama today in their second match of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

England scraped past Tunisia in their first outing thanks to the heroics of Harry Kane, but the Three Lions will want to make it a more emphatic victory today against bottom-of-the-table Panama.

The Three Lions' opposition were beaten by Belgium last time out and if Gareth Southgate's men can inflict the same result, they will advance to the knockout stages of the tournament.

SkyBet believe that will happen, with England 2/9 favourites to beat Los Canaleros.

Panama are 16/1 underdogs for the tie, while the draw is available at 5/1.

In terms of correct score, the same bookmakers have a 2-0 England victory at the shortest odds (4/1), followed by 1-0 (9/2), 3-0 (11/2) and 2-1 (10/1).

If Panama are to win, SkyBet believe it will be a 1-0 victory (28/1), with the next lowest odds offered for a 2-1 win (50/1).

Both a 0-0 and 1-1 draw are priced at 10/1.

Captain Kane is at the shortest odds of anyone to score on Sunday, with the Tottenham Hotspur man at 8/13 to score any time in Nizhny Novgorod.

Jamie Vardy is not far behind at 5/6, while Danny Welbeck, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling are at 5/4.

Blas Perez and Luis Tejada are at the shortest odds to score for Panama, with both priced up at 7/2.

Kane is also favourite to be man of the match (7/4), while Panama's goalkeeper Jaime Penedo is the favourite for central Americans (12/1).