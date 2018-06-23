The video will start in 8 Cancel

England take on Panama tomorrow in their second group stage clash of the 2018 World Cup .

The Three Lions claimed a dramatic victory in their last outing, beating Tunisia thanks to captain Harry Kane's last-minute heroics.

Panama on the other hand were brushed aside by Belgium in their first match as Roberto Martinez's side claimed a 3-0 victory.

England can secure a spot in the knockout phase of the tournament with a win tomorrow should Belgium either draw or win against Tunisia in Moscow later today.

Dele Alli is the only doubt for Gareth Southgate heading into the clash in Nizhny Novgorod, with the Tottenham Hotspur star picking up a thigh strain in England's opening match.

So who would you select to replace the Spurs midfielder?

