England take on Sweden on Saturday in a 2018 World Cup quarter-final.

The Three Lions beat Colombia on penalties in the last round to set up the clash, and are now hoping to get past Sweden and into a World Cup semi-final for the first time since 1990.

The Swedes on the other hand will be hoping to stretch England's dismal tournament run further having beaten Switzerland in the Round of 16 to book their spot in the last eight.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of tonight's clash.

What time is kick off?

The match kicks off at the Samara Arena at 3pm GMT on Saturday, July 7.

Is it on TV?

Yes it is. You can watch England live on BBC1, with coverage starting at 2pm.

You can also tune in to the channel's coverage via the BBC iPlayer.

Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand and Jurgen Klinsmann join host Gary Lineker in the studio, while Guy Mowbray and Martin Keown will be on commentary duty.

What are the odds?

England are favourites to win the match, with SkyBet pricing the Three Lions up at 19/20 to beat the Scandinavian nation.

The draw is available at 11/5, while Sweden have been given odds of 18/5.

Any team news?

Dele Alli and Ashley Young returned to training on Thursday having picked up niggles against Colombia in the last round.

England's only major doubt for Saturday's clash is Jamie Vardy, who has a groin strain.

The Leicester City striker had an injection immediately after the Three Lions' Round of 16 win on Tuesday night, but there are still questions over his availability for the quarter-finals.

Harry Kane, Kyle Walker and Jesse Lingard were also thought to be suffering from minor knocks and cramp, but all three are on course to be ready for the Sweden match.

For the Swedes, Albin Ekdal has had scans on a foot injury while midfield team mate Jimmy Durmaz also missed training on Wednesday due to a minor hip problem.

Who plays for Sweden?

Sweden lost iconic figure Zlatan Ibrahimovic to retirement after Euro 2016, with the Scandinavian side now devoid of one World-class talent.

That has led to Janne Andersson building a side built around team principles, which is compact and both attacks and defends as a unit.

RB Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg netted the winger in the Round of 16 against Switzerland, while centre back Andreas Granqvist is the Swedes' top scorer of the tournament so far, having buried two penalties.

Sweden also have former Sunderland men Ola Toivonen and Sebastian Larsson in their ranks, alongside ex-Manchester City striker John Guidetti and Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson.

What have the bosses said?

England manager Gareth Southgate

"It's a great opportunity, and although our team will be individually better in two years, we might not have this opportunity again.

"We have huge respect for Sweden. They are a team that I think in the past have been underestimated - we won't make that mistake.

"Our players come from the same background as their players. We shouldn't get carried away with ourselves being better than Sweden.

"They are older, more experienced, and have a better tournament record than us."

Sweden manager Janne Andersson

"You have to ask everyone else the question. We have earned our success – we know how we got this far.

"We have worked this way throughout. What other teams and countries think about that is not terribly interesting to us.”

What next for the winner?

The victor will head into the World Cup semi-finals to take on either Croatia or Russia.

That match kicks off at 7pm GMT tonight.