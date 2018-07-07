The video will start in 8 Cancel

England take on Sweden today in the Three Lions' first World Cup quarter-final clash in 12 years.

Gareth Southgate's side showed exceptional character to win their Round of 16 match against Colombia on penalties and the nation will be hoping that confidence boost is just what the Three Lions' needed ahead of the next round.

Harry Kane netted the opener in the previous round, but England were pegged back by a late Yerry Mina header.

England would not go out without a fight however and turned around a penalty shootout which they were losing, eventually beating the South American side 4-3 on spot kicks.

Hopefully it won't come to that in the quarter-finals and Southgate's squad can save us the stress by beating Sweden in Samara at 3pm.

The Swedes have a solid squad however and will provide a tough test for the Three Lions in southwest Russia.

