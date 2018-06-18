The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England take on Tunisia today in their first match of the 2018 World Cup .

Gareth Southgate's men have had to watch four days worth of football before their chance to get under way in Russia, but the Three Lions will finally be in action tonight.

They take on Tunisia, who they have played twice before - winning once and claiming one draw.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the clash this evening.

World Cup 2018: The places to have produced the most England players

What time is kick off?

The match kicks off at the Volgograd Arena at 7pm, Monday, June 18.

Is it on TV?

Yes it is. You can watch England live on BBC1, with coverage starting at 6.15pm.

Gary Lineker will host the programme alongside analysts Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard and Alan Shearer.

Guy Mowbray and Martin Keown are on commentary duty.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

What are the odds?

England are strong favourites to win, with SkyBet pricing the Three Lions up at 4/9.

The draw is available at 10/3, while Africa's highest-ranked side are at 15/2 to claim victory.

Any team news?

Jordan Pickford will likely start in goal for the Three Lions after being given the No.1 shirt by Southgate.

The rest of the line up is harder to predict, with the former Middlesbrough and Aston Villa man having a number of different players and formations to choose from.

In England's pre-tournament clashes with Nigeria and Costa Rica, Southgate opted for a 3-5-2 formation and looks likely to do so again in Volgograd.

Who plays for Tunisia?

Tunisia's star man is Sunderland midfielder Wahbi Khazri.

The No.10 went out on loan to Rennes last term and netted 12 goals in 32 appearances with the Ligue 1 side.

Leicester City defender Yohan Benalouane is also in the Tunisia 23-man squad.