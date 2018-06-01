Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England World Cup hero Sir Geoff Hurst has paid tribute to former teammate Ray Wilson ahead of next month’s ‘Three Lions’ event at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 76-year-old will line-up alongside fellow legends Peter Shilton OBE and Paul Merson on Thursday June 14 to preview England’s chances of glory and re-live some of the greatest moments in World Cup history.

And the event, a collaboration between the club and See It Now Sport, will celebrate the life of Huddersfield Town, Everton and England full-back Wilson, who passed away last month.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Wilson died at the age of 83 after losing his long battle with Alzheimers but will always be remembered fondly as part of the successful 1966 World Cup-winning side, when Hurst got a hat trick in the iconic Wembley final.

Ahead of the event, Sir Geoff said of Wilson: “We laughed a lot through the years - he was always cheerful with a ready smile.

“I played with a lot of left-backs through the years but there was none better than Ray.

“At the time of the 1966 World Cup he was considered one of England’s world-class players and that describes him better than any epithet I could come up with.

“Ray Wilson loved Huddersfield; he was a world-class player and a world-class person.”

The evening will see a number of tributes planned with money also being raised on the night for the Alzheimers Society.

Standard tickets are available at £50 plus VAT and include a two course meal with coffee or tea and a reception in the White Rose Suite Bar.

There is also a chance to purchase a VIP pass for £65 plus VAT which includes the above as well as a reception in the Ray Wilson Suite with live music and a ‘meet and greet’ photo opportunity with the former players.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets visit the See It Now Sports website .