The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Harry Kane has already scored enough goals to have won the Golden Boot in four previous World Cups .

The England forward has scored five goals in his first two games of the 2018 competition.

That would have been enough to win the Golden Boot in 1934, 1962, 2006 and 2010.

Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo have also been in good form with four goals each.

The two forwards could have won the Golden Boot in the 1962 tournament when six players topped the scoring charts with four goals.

If Kane and Lukaku can keep up their scoring rates to the end of the tournament - which is admittedly a big ask - then they could break the record for the most goals scored in a single World Cup.

At 2.5 goals per game Kane could in theory end the tournament with 17 goals, while Lukaku at two goals a game could finish with 14.

The current record is held by Frenchman, Just Fontaine, who scored 13 goals in six games at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden.

He grabbed a hat-trick in France’s opening game, a 7-3 thumping of Paraguay.

He followed that up with a brace against Yugoslavia - which France lost 3-2 - and the winner in France’s final group game - a 2-1 win over Scotland.

Fontaine scored another brace in France’s 4-0 quarter-final win over Northern Ireland, and one in their 5-2 semi-final loss to Brazil.

Four goals in a 6-3 win over Germany in the third-place play-off secured the record for Fontaine, one which nobody has come close to breaking ever since.

The closest anyone has come was in 1970 when Gerd Müller scored 10 for West Germany.