Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town claimed an excellent away point at Goodison Park yesterday with a 1-1 draw against Everton.

Philip Billing's header put Town ahead on Merseyside, but just 87 seconds later Dominic Calvert-Lewin's effort brought the hosts level.

Everton pushed forward in the final minutes in search of a winner, but Town held on well to record their second point of the Premier League campaign.

Here's what some of the national media outlets had to say about the display at Goodison.

Chris Bascombe, The Telegraph

With respect to Huddersfield, it is strange David Wagner is still their manager. Most likely it speaks volumes about his love for and sense of duty to the club, presuming he has rejected numerous offers from wealthier suitors.

Maybe it reveals more about the lack of judgment of those chairmen who are not diligent when assessing candidates. You wonder what team he would build with the cash plundered at West Ham, for example. Leading Huddersfield into the Premier League was extraordinary. Keeping them there probably eclipsed it. Retaining their status this season would surely be his greatest of all achievements.

A 1-1 draw at Everton was further proof those believing the trap door beckons this time could be underestimating the German coach. Of those fighting near the bottom, he is the one on the rise – the coach surely most in demand the next time positions offering the chance for European qualification or participation become available.

It certainly feels Wagner is fighting his natural instinct playing five defenders and flooding midfield, but it was validated with the point secured by Philip Billing’s header.

Paul Wilson, The Guardian

Two goals in two minutes livened up a first half that was sorely in need of life. Before Philip Billing put the visitors ahead just past the half-hour there had been nothing to stir the crowd, just two teams passing the ball around painfully slowly and failing to come up with anything inventive or threatening.

Some within the stadium might even have been asleep by the time Huddersfield took the lead from a corner. While that does not necessarily include the Everton defence, questions will have to be asked about how a 6ft 4in beanpole came to be allowed a free header on the six-yard line.

Chris Löwe’s cross was touched on instead of cleared at the near post, and standing right in front of the goalkeeper Billing reacted quickly to steer the ball past Jordan Pickford.

Chris Brereton, The Independent

Huddersfield, who followed heavy defeats to Chelsea and Manchester City by grinding out a goalless draw at home to Cardiff seven days earlier, made little effort to conceal their policy from kick-off.

Banks of five defenders and four midfield players left 11 Huddersfield players camped in their own defensive half and relying on the pace of Adama Diakhaby and Florent Hadergjonaj on the break.

Joe Bernstein, Mail on Sunday

Everton are still unbeaten this season and Huddersfield looking for their first win, But visiting manager David Wagner will have been happiest last night at the way his side have responded to heavy beatings against Chelsea and Manchester City. Their unashamed 5-4-1 restricted Everton to one effort on target.

'The defensive organisation and togetherness were there. It is one thing to work on it in the classroom but to deliver it against Everton away is not easy. The players did a fantastic job,' he said.

Huddersfield took an unexpected lead after 34 minutes by exploiting Everton's weakness at defensive set pieces. Aaron Mooy's corner was flicked on at the near post with Billing applying the finishing header from eight yards.

Until then, Calvert-Lewin had cut a forlorn figure on the left but when he moved centrally, he profited quickly. Lucas Digne, who was creating chances for Lionel Messi at Barcelona last season, showed his quality to get past Adama Diakhaby on the left and delivered cross towards Calvert-Lewin in the box. The forward guided a header past Jonas Lossl for his first goal since netting in a 5-1 defeat at Arsenal in February.

Unfortunately for Everton, the anticipated build-up of pressure in the second half never happened. The only threat was Lookman after he replaced Theo Walcott who injured a rib after 57 minutes.