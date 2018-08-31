Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to Goodison Park tomorrow to take on Everton in the Premier League .

Ahead of the match, head coach David Wagner faced the media to give a preview of the clash and reveal some news about his team for tomorrow.

Ramadan Sobhi and Ben Hamer will not feature for Town due to injury, while the boss was coy on whether Erik Durm would get a second competitive appearance for the Terriers this week.

Here is everything Wagner had to say before the trip to Merseyside.

Team news

"We will miss three players tomorrow.

"Jonathan Hogg because of his three-match ban and Ben Hamer and Ramadan Sobhi.

"Both got a knock on their knees as we know so both will be unavailable for tomorrow, but I have good signs and good information that both will be back in contention after the international break if everything goes to plan.

"They will need a further 10 days probably, which means after the international break they will be available."

A tough start could become a decent start with a win at Everton

"This is absolutely the truth and this shows that it is still early days at the minute.

"Our supporters, to be totally honest, are so smart and know exactly what they can expect.

"I understand the questions from you guys in the media, but our supporters know exactly that.

"We had one point after the first three games, conceded a lot of goals in the first two games, then got a clean sheet in the last one even though we were underloaded for 30 minutes, and now we play Everton away.

"It is another opportunity for us to bring our strengths and our performance on the grass.

"We know we have to improve, there is no doubt, and this is what we will do and what we will work on.

"We will see how we feel after Saturday's game.

"As you said, with a positive result it could like a very decent result and we will work for it and fight for it and we see that we have a chance, even though, as always, we respect our opponent.

"But it makes no sense to be too focused on them. We have to make our things right to be successful tomorrow."

Is it important psychologically to get the win before the break?

"This is big for every team to go into the break with a positive feeling and a positive result, especially for us.

"I think we got something out of the last game with the clean sheet and a point that we can build on and that is what we will try to do.

"We will prepare us, find an idea, prepare our players for the idea which we will use to be successful, to limit Everton's strengths and, on the other side, to cause them the biggest problems we can cause them."

Will the new signings need more time?

"Yeah, this is obvious. This is totally normal as well.

"We said this all together. We brought everyone on the same page and I am very pleased that our supporters know how it works.

"If you like to buy quality in these offensive positions, it costs you £30m or £40m, maybe.

"If you like to buy talent and potential, it costs you £13 or £14m.

"Now it is up to us to work with them, to educate them, to get all the players known to each other, to transform this potential and talent, which we have without a shadow of a doubt, into Premier league quality.

"This is the work that we do and we are in the middle of the process.

"i think this is totally normal.

"We all together laugh that it has accelerated and happened very quick, but I think it's nothing you can really expect.

"I have every belief and trust like always that we have done the right decisions and that we have a great group together.

"This togetherness and this spirit which this group already has is not usual - especially if you have a difficult start and everyone sticks together.

"This is what we have to do. We have to stick to what we have done in the past and what has made us successful.

"We have to stick to ourselves, to be focused on ourselves.

"Yes, respect every opponent which is in front of you, but be focused on yourself.

"This is how we dealt with it since day one and this will not change because of one point and a clean sheet in the first three Premier League games where we faced Manchester City and Chelsea - this makes no sense.

"Even if we know, and we are self-critical enough, that we have to improve and that we have to prgoress.

"But this is nothing which should be new because it is early days in the Premier League."

How do you assess Everton's start to the season?

"It looks like they have their problems themselves with some players who are doubtful, like all the teams, but the focus shouldn't be on them or their starting XI.

"We know everything we have to know, we show every respect which we have to show our opponents, but it's all about us.

"We have to perform better, we have to do our homework, we have to bring to the grass what we have prepared ourselves for and then we take everything we can get out of the game.

"This is the most important thing. Be focused on yourself individually and collectively. On your work, on your match plan.

"Try to be as tight as possible to your match plan and then accept the result and do everything you can do and work hard. This is what we will do."

Can Erik Durm play back-to-back games?

He said: "Back-to-back games in a week where there were three games a week is very risky.

"He played his first game on Tuesday after 15 months and he played very well.

"I was very happy with his performance and I am very happy with his fitness progression, how he looks in training, how he has adapted into the dressing room, into this football club and into England as well.

"He needs further time of course, but we have seen on Tuesday that he is a player who can help us.

"The international break will be very, very useful for him and I think after the international break he will be in full contention.

"This does not mean he won't be involved in tomorrow's squad, even if I like to leave this open until after training, but I was very happy and very pleased with his performance on Tuesday.

"And we have seen it coming over the last weeks in training.

"Even since Austria he has taken some very big steps."

What can Durm bring to this side?

"As you have seen on Tuesday, usually everything he does makes sense.

"He doesn't panic, he is calm enough on the ball and he has speed.

"He has the quality in the final third to cross the ball into the right area.

"He is maybe the most talented player I have every worked with in terms of endurance. He can run up and down the sideline.

"I said this before, if he stays healthy, which we have to make sure, he will be a big beneficial player for our football club this season.

"So far, touch wood, he has stayed healthy. This is a big complement to our medical department and to him for how they have progressed him and how they have developed him fitness-wise and now we will work further with him.

"The season is very long and, even for him, it is early days."

Happy with the rotation of players over the last week?

"In terms of the minutes which they got in their legs: yes. In terms of the performances and the results: no.

"But there are explanations of it.

"Erik Durm is one of the examples which was very positive for us on Tuesday.

"[Elias] Kachunga had his first competitive game in a long time, Danny Williams got a game after five-and-a-half month, [Juninho] Bacuna has shown some good things in this game, and he made some mistakes too but he is very young.

"This game on Tuesday, even if the performance and the result was not good, helped us and helped me a lot to work further with these players and to judge them right at the minute because it was a proper opponent which we played.

"Unfortunately we are no longer in this competition, but we got a lot of good information out of this game which we can work with."

Now you are out of the Carabao Cup, how do you give other players more game time?

"We will use the international break where we will play a game behind closed doors to give the players the opportunity to get 90 minutes into their legs.

"Then it is all about training and games.

"We will play games in the Premier League and everyone has the opportunity to minute sin their legs, to perform on the highest level, to keep their shirt and for this we have to prepare them in training."

What do you make of the job Marco Silva has done at Everton?

"Even for him, like all the managers, it is early days.

"He has done some good business. He has a big, big squad together.

"Even yesterday I think they loaned another winger to Spain, so he has a very good squad and he has done, like he has done in the past, a very good job so far, so big credit to him.

"Now we face him and we will try to cause him and Everton the biggest problems which we can cause them, even if he with Everton and his players has done very well so far."

Is it time to get on the front foot at Everton?

"First of all, in the Premier League, for us, it is always the case that we like to go forward, score goals and create opportunities.

"Sometimes it works, sometimes less, and this often depends on the quality of the opponent you face.

"On the other side, it is always important to stay in the game, to keep a clean sheet because it makes life easier and with one goal you bring the opponent under big pressure.

"This is our aim, like always.

"We are all together aware of our stats - that we haven't scored the most goals in the Premier League in the past so far.

"That doesn't change that we have another opportunity on Saturday.

"Everything which happens in the past does not not matter for the game which is in front of you.

"We have all the belief, all the trust in our players that they are capable of creating opportunities, performing and scoring goals.

"Sometimes it works, sometimes it does not, but we should not be driven away from any stats because if we rely on stats I would probably not be here. We would not be in the Premier League.

"I don't know if any team got promoted to the Premier League with a negative goal difference and I don't know if any team has stayed up with the financial resources we had last season.

"Stats are interesting, even for me, sometimes, but they don't always tell you the truth about success.

"This is why we are focused, we stick to what we have done and we know what to do."

Do you think the poor stats bring a negative mindset?

"First of all, the stats are right. The stats are the truth.

"Will they always give you the true information about success or no success? No.

"Stats do not guarantee you who is successful and who is unsuccessful, especially in the next game.

"But, because of the stats, we decided to make some business in our offensive positions.

"Like I said before, we decided to make some business and invest in talent and potential which we have to work with so their Premier League quality can shine as soon as possible.

"I think, if we speak about the stats and four clean sheets in 17 games, if we speak about one clean sheet in three it is a stat as well which is true and it sounds better.

"If we speak about one clean sheet in one game, the last game, it sounds better again.

"You can always look on stats how you like to.

"For me, the most important thing is that we know what we have to do and we know that we will stick to what we have done before because it brought our football club in our circumstances this success in the past, even if we are probably the most ambitious people here on the planet, that we like to progress and make it better.

"If you ask me if I am happy with this, no I am not, but does it mean we have to change anything or start to panic and over-think? No, absolutely not.

"Because exactly this way, our way, as our supporters know, brought us where we are.

"This means having all the trust and belief in the things which you do, stick to what you do and my biggest confidence I got out of this dressing room.

"In this dressing room there is an atmosphere to work against borderlines, to work and to make the hard yards.

"Without a shadow of a doubt, we once again have a very good dressing room and this makes it even more true for me because it isn't a start like last season, it is a difficult start, but still the atmosphere, the belief and the trust in each other is there and this is what you need.

"This working attitude, this effort to try to invest.

"Win, lose or draw, nobody knows, but you have to leave your heart on the pitch, which they do."

Is there more pressure on the players to get the first win this year?

"There is no more pressure on this season as there was last year in general and especially not for the next game.

"We feel and I feel exactly the same pressure.

"To be totally honest I feel more excitement for the next game.

"Next game. Goodison Park. Everton. There is nothing better than that, come on.

"Try to perform on your best, try to bring your idea on the grass as well as you can.

"We know they are good and unbeaten so far, but we would like to cause them problems.

"It makes no sense to compare last season's start with this season's start because we played different opponents and, even if we were playing exactly the same clubs, there would be different players at the clubs so you can't compare.

"Even if we had such a wonderful start last season, we still had to fight to nearly the last day in the Premier League.

"It doesn't help you to over-think these situations, it only helps you to be focused on the next opponent, which is Everton.

"This is how we have done it.

"Last season we beat Manchester United at home. That meant nothing in terms of us staying up - nothing!

"But everybody is saying 'ah, but you have beaten Manchester United so maybe'.

"Now we we have one point out of the first three games. City and Chelsea were two of them and against Cardiff we played 30 minutes with one man less and got a point.

"This means nothing in terms of where we finish this season.

"It is all about being focused on your work and your next game.

"If you get too far driven away with positive situations, which I described, or negative, you will fail. This is absolutely for sure.

"This was one of our strengths: that we never, not me, not the dressing room, not the board, not the supporters got driven away through negativity or positives.

"This is maybe a quality of this football club, that we are able to be focused on the next one.

"There are so many examples which I can deliver from the last three years.

"We lost the last two games before we went into the play-offs - the last one at home 3-0 against Cardiff.

"Should we be focused on this or should we see the excitement and the chance for the play-offs?

"This makes no sense to get driven away. Be focused on what it is in front of you and stick to what you have done if you have the trust and belief, as we have, to do the right things."