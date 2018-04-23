Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have not yet completed their two-week break following the last-gasp win over Premier League rivals Watford FC, but the Terriers' busy run-in is already starting to kick off.

All Town eyes will be on tonight's Monday Night Football clash between Everton and Newcastle United, despite Town not taking to the pitch until Saturday afternoon.

That is because David Wagner and his backroom staff will be drawing up plans on how to beat the televised Everton, with the Toffees making the journey to the John Smith's Stadium this weekend to face the Terriers.

The Town fans will be hoping not to see a classic on Sky Sports tonight, but rather hope both Newcastle - and in particular Everton - are already on the beach now that they are both safe from the drop.

Next up for the Town head coach is Arsenal's midweek match against Atletico Madrid.

With the Gunners still to come in Town's calendar, the Terriers may well be hoping for an Arsenal win at the Emirates on Thursday, with the Europa League final scheduled for three days after the final day of the Premier League season - when Town also visit the Terriers.

Arsenal could therefore choose to rest players in West Yorkshire, with Arsene Wenger's side looking to have sixth position wrapped up and possibly having silverware up for grabs shortly afterwards.

That match comes two days after Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool host Roma in the Champions League semi-finals - not one that will affect Wagner's thinking, but one he'll be hoping his good friend can come out on top in.

If that wasn't enough football for the Town head coach to worry about, the Terriers will also know the outcome of the Reds' clash with Stoke City before they take to the field against Everton on Saturday.

In fact, should Stoke City lose to Liverpool in the 12.30pm kick off and Huddersfield and Swansea City claim victory, the Potters will be relegated into the Championship - leaving one other spot to be filled.

That spot is likeliest to be filled by Southampton, who currently sit six points behind Town, but the Saints cannot be relegated this weekend.