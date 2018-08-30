The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town travel to Everton this weekend to take on the Toffees in the Premier League.

The Blues have not been a good opponent for Town over the years and you have to go back to March 1956 for the last time the Terriers claimed victory over Everton.

Since then Town have lost five matches and drawn four against the Merseyside club, but will be hoping to turn that form around this weekend and secure a first victory of the Premier League season.

In doing so, Town could end an even longer run without victory at Goodison Park, the Terriers last tasting victory in the blue half of Liverpool way back in September, 1937.

If you are travelling to Goodison this weekend, check out our handy away-day guide to the 126-year-old ground.

Ground: Goodison Park

Nickname: The Toffees

Sat nav: Goodison Road, Walton, Liverpool, L4 4EL

Capacity: 39,572

Away allocation: 3,000

Last season: 8th

Manager: Marco Silva

Danger man: Gylfi Sigurdsson

Last season's results: Everton FC 2 Huddersfield Town 0 (Saturday, December 2nd) / Huddersfield Town 0 Everton FC 2 (Saturday, April 28th)

Distance from Huddersfield: 60 miles

Google Rating from fans: 4.3/5

Fans’ reviews

“Yes it’s a bit dated and not one of the Premier League’s generic modern stadiums but the atmosphere around the ground is superb.

“The away stand was built in 1926 and apart from some plastic seats hasn’t changed since. It’s small and cramped, the floor is wooden and the view is very poor.”

Examiner review

Although the ground itself is not in the greatest of condition, Evertonians generate a good amount of noise at the famous old stadium.

Where to get a drink

The city centre, with a host of pubs and restaurants, is just a 15-minute walk from the ground.

The Thomas Frost on Walton Road or The Arkles, also frequented by fans visiting Anfield, are popular.

Match day cost (according to BBC Price of Football 2017)

Programme: £3.50

Cup of tea: £2.40

Pie: £3.30