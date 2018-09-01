Huddersfield Town take on Everton today in the Terriers ' fourth Premier League fixture of the season.
Town have taken one point from their first three so far, but faced a tough opening double against Manchester City and Chelsea .
A draw against Cardiff City followed, before David Wagner 's men were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the second-round stage by Champions outfit Stoke City .
The Terriers will be aiming to get back to winning ways against an injury-hit Everton side today, but it could prove a tough test as Marco Silva's side are yet to be beaten this season, taking five points from a possible nine.
Stick with us for for all the build-up, live action and post-match reaction as Town look to kick-start their season at Goodison Park.
free kick appeal for Town
Tom Davies goves away possession and Van Al PArra breaks. Surely he is tugged back by Holgate on the edge of the area, right in front of the Town fans, but the ref waves it away. Town fans let him know what they think.
Town substitution
Diakhaby comes off to be replaced by Town favourite Elias Kachunga.
Town attack again
A misplaced pass by Sigurdsson allows Town to attack again but a cross sails behind for a goal kick.
What a goal that would have been
Wow. Lossl launches a ball from one area to the other and it is brought down first time by Mounie. He lays it off to Van La Parra whose side foot effort sails over the bar.
Substitution
Theo Walcott, flanked by medical staff, trudges off the field to be replaced by Lookman.
You can feel the excitement from the crowd as Lookman enters the fray. Huge cheer as his name is announced after he threatened to leave the club this summer.
Booking
Mason Holgate is booked for Everton after an almost comical foul on Mounie.
He tries pull the red and black strips off Mounie’s back as the striker holds up play.
Commanding from Zouma
The ball breaks for Van La Parra into the box but Zouma strides in front of him to clear up.
That’s just the latest impressive action from the strong defender after muscling Mounie out of possession earlier.
Mounie shot
A drilled shot by Mounie from distance is held at the second time of asking by Pickford.
Diakhaby looks dangerous
Diakhaby skips past a tackle and drives at the Everton defence. He lays off to Mooy who sends it out wide to Lowe.
His floated cross is just reached by Zouma ahead of Diakhaby who carried his run on into the box.
Diakhaby looks dangerous when he gets those long legs running.
Harmless free kick
We’re underway and an early freekick to Everton. Digne’s ball drifts harmlessly into Lossl’s arms though.
Half time starts
Half time analysis
That was a good half from Town. They had a decent amount of possession (41%) for an away match against quality opposition and managed more shots on target than Everton (3 to 1).
While most of the shots have not been too troubling the same can be said about Everton’s 8 shots off target.
ATown have been effective with their possession as well. At times they’ve really piled the pressure on the Everton defence, which has looked shaky under balls into the box.
The concern may be that it feels like Everton have got another gear they could go to. The good news is they haven’t really reached that gear so far this season.
Half time
Ooh the Everton fans are not happy with the ref there!
The ball is played up to Tosun on the edge of the area. The Turk is proving a handful for the Town back three and he holds off Schindler to chest it down.
The striker then backheels it to the overlapping Coleman. The move looks dangerous but just as Coleman lines up a cross the ref blows for half time.
Boos ring out for the ref but a everyone has seen a good half of football there... well, compared to the Cardiff game anyway.
Harmless from Mooy
That’s not troubling Pickford as the England goalie bends down to collect a Mooy shot from distance.
It looked like the Australian fell as he kicked it.
Intricate stuff from the Toffees
Walcott, Coleman and Davies play triangles near the corner flag but Billing, Lowe and Kongolo are up to it and clear.
Just over
Everton looking up for it now.
Walcott whips in a wicked ball and the goalscorer Calvert-Lewin is up highest but his header is fired just over.
Free header!
Zouma has almost a free header at the front post from the corner but doesn’t make a clean connection.
The ball is glanced over everyone else and Lowe and Walcott chase.
The German makes it there first to clear and injures Walcott in the process.
The England man is off the field receiving treatment as the game continues.
Corner Everton
Everton win it back from kick-off and start pinging it around at pace.
The ball is worked into the Town box and nce again, it is full of blue shirts.
Walcott shoots but it’s blocked by Schindler out for a corner.
GOAL 1-1
Everton reply straight away!
Digne beats Diakhaby down the left before whipping in a ball and an unmarked Calvert-Lewin heads past Lossl. They were queuing up in the middle.
GOAL
That corner leads to sustained pressure from Town. A back post cross is knocked back across is blocked out for a corner.
Mooy’s corner is flicked on by Zanka to the head of Billing who doesn’t know too much about it as it comes off his forehead and in from 5 yards.
Pickford stretching
Town freekick misses everyone. Val LA Parra races to keep it in before he is tackled out of play. A Billing throw from left causes more chaos in the Everton box before it bobbles out to Mooy about 25 yards out. His drilled shot takes a deflection on the way through and it’s out for a corner. Pickford was stretching to cover his post there.
Diving interception from Kongolo
Billing tries tricks in the middle. He loses it and the quick ball through the middle to Tosun is on but a diving Kongolo cuts it out.
Great leap from Walcott
He outjumps Lowe to glance a header wide from the penalty spot.
Everton shot whizzes over the bar
The throw causes pinball in the box as Everton struggle to clear. Eventually though it’s up to Walcott who plays in Tosun. He tries to do Zanka with step overs as he nears Town’s box before shifting it onto his left and firing just over Lossl’s bar.
End to end
Both sides having a go here as Diakhaby is tackled for a Town throw deep in Everton’s half.
Van La Parra down
Break in play as Van La Parra receives treatment following a strong challenge. He looks OK though.
Zanka takes the opportunity to have a word with the ref about Tosun who has put himself about a bit already today.
This is good from Town
A strong start by the Terriers is epitomised by VAn LA Parra tracking back to dispossess Coleman when he looked like he was through down the right. He turns and attacks but when the door is closed in front of him he turns and Town start playing it around calmly. The Dutchman has started well and so have the rest of the team.
Pickford tips it off Mounie's head
A cross from Flo on the right is an inviting one. Mounie rises but Pickford’s hand just gets there first. It comes out to Lowe’s who’s cross is charged down and Town pile on the pressure for a bit before Everton get it away for good.
Penalty appeal
Walcott sends a whipped cross in too high for everyone. Everton striker Tosun goes down under a nothing hand in the back from Zanka though. Zanka is furious and the two square up as Town fans chant “cheat cheat cheat”. The ref waves it all away.
First meaningful Everton attack
The home crowd were getting a bit restless as Everton look toothless every time they come forward. This time though Davies finds an unusually advanced Coleman on the edge of the 18 and he has time to turn and shoot. It’s soft but it’s enough to gee the crowd up a bit.
This is followed by a Town attack which sees an equally soft Mounie shot picked up by Pickford.