Huddersfield Town take on Everton today in the Terriers ' fourth Premier League fixture of the season.

Town have taken one point from their first three so far, but faced a tough opening double against Manchester City and Chelsea .

A draw against Cardiff City followed, before David Wagner 's men were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the second-round stage by Champions outfit Stoke City .

The Terriers will be aiming to get back to winning ways against an injury-hit Everton side today, but it could prove a tough test as Marco Silva's side are yet to be beaten this season, taking five points from a possible nine.

