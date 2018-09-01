Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to Everton tomorrow to take on the Toffees at Goodison Park.

The Terriers will be hoping to pick up a first three points of the season against an under-strength Everton side struggling with a number of injuries.

The Blues have started the season well however, and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run into the international break.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this afternoon's match at Goodison Park.

Who's playing?

Everton vs Huddersfield Town - Premier League

When and where?

Kick off is at 3pm, Saturday, September 1 at Goodison Park.

When and where can I watch highlights?

A brief highlights package will be available to Sky subscribers on the Score Centre app shortly after the match, but the game itself is not being shown live in the UK.

Highlights will also be available on BBC1's Match of the Day from 10.20pm on Saturday.

Weather forecast?

The Met Office are predicting a dry day on Merseyside with some dark clouds in the sky.

Temperatures are expected to peak at 19 degrees Celsius, while winds could reach 10mph.

Who has said what about the game?

David Wagner, Huddersfield Town head coach

"It looks like they [Everton] have their problems themselves with some players who are doubtful, like all the teams, but the focus shouldn't be on them or their starting XI.

"We know everything we have to know, we show every respect which we have to show our opponents, but it's all about us.

"We have to perform better, we have to do our homework, we have to bring to the grass what we have prepared ourselves for and then we take everything we can get out of the game.

"This is the most important thing. Be focused on yourself individually and collectively. On your work, on your match plan.

"Try to be as tight as possible to your match plan and then accept the result and do everything you can do and work hard. This is what we will do."

Marco Silva, Everton manager

"[I expect] a tough game for sure, it's the Premier League and one more tough game for us.

"The results they've had in the past are not important, even because they've played against two big teams as well.

"It'll be tough, for sure and we have to play at our best to take a good result and win the match."

Any team news?

Town will be without Ramadan Sobhi and Ben Hamer for the match.

Both have been ruled out with knee injuries and will now return after the international break.

Jonathan Hogg will also not feature due to the suspension he picked up after being sent off against Cardiff City in the last league outing.

Everton will be without defenders Michael Keane and Phil Jagielka and midfielders Bernard and Idrissa Gueye due to injury, while Richarlison is also serving a suspension.

Tell me about Everton

There is a lot of positivity at Goodison Park as the Blues have begun to play more attractive football under Silva than previously under Allardyce.

Everton have spent around £140m over the last two transfer years and the fans are beginning to see their side click under the Portuguese manager.

Theo Walcott has netted two in his last two league matches for the Toffees, while Summer signing Richarlison has hit the ground running with three goals in his three matches as an Evertonian.

The former Watford man will not feature against Town this weekend due to suspension, but Silva has a number of other talented men in his ranks to call upon.

Any match odds?

Town are 11/2 underdogs on SkyBet to claim victory at Goodison, while the Toffees are at 8/15 to Keep the points on Merseyside.

The draw is available at 29/10.