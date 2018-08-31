Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to Goodison Park this weekend to take on Everton in the Premier League.

The Terriers have taken one point from their opening three league matches this season and will be hoping to record a first win of the season against the Toffees on Merseyside.

But Marco Silva's men will have other plans as they look to improve on their current eighth place standing in the table.

David Wagner will be without the suspended Jonathan Hogg and injured Ben Hamer for Saturday's clash, but could welcome back Ramadan Sobhi who missed the midweek Carabao Cup tie at Stoke City due to injury.

But would the Egyptian go straight into your side for the trip to Everton? And who would you play in midfield to replace Hogg?

Have your say on the weekend line up with our team selector below. Simply drag and drop the players to where you would like them to feature in the starting XI this weekend.