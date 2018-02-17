Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has firmly kicked into touch suggestions Huddersfield Town aren’t worried about achieving FA Cup progress against Manchester United.

While the John Smith’s Stadium boss is happy to admit Premier League survival is the club’s priority, he put the boot into any questions hinting Town won’t be hungry for success against Jose Mourinho’s men.

“The priority since Day One has been the Premier League – since we started the season,” said Wagner, who confirmed midfielder Aaron Mooy and defenders Michael Hefele and Chris Lowe will miss the fifth-round test.

“But this does not mean automatically we don’t want to be successful in the other competitions as well and, for sure, we would like to be successful now (against United).

“The players fought for 120 minutes in the re-game against Birmingham to come into the fifth round to play United at home – so now we will do anything but worry about this situation.

“We are happy, we are excited, we are glad to be involved and to host them and this is a game for our fans.

“This is our present for the supporters – we play United in the fifth round of the Cup at home.

“The FA Cup is the oldest competition in the world and we will try everything to create, together with our supporters, this special FA Cup atmosphere which there usually will be.

“We ask our supporters for this, because they know how important they are.

“They give us more of a chance and, if we have a chance, we like to use it – so we need them again at their highest level from the stands.”