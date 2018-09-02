The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town earned a 1-1 draw against Everton yesterday with a battling performance at Goodison Park.

Philip Billing nodded the visitors in front in the first half before Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised with his own header just 87 seconds later.

The draw pulls Town out of the relegation zone and will boost the Terriers as they head into the international break with two points to their name.

Jonas Lossl started in goal for the Terriers on Merseyside and reflected on the match for HTTV after the final whistle.

Here is everything the Dane had to say following the draw at Everton.

How happy with the point was everyone?

"I think there is a little bit the feeling today that, now we were in front, maybe there was more to get.

"But in the end we showed big character and great spirit to get the point.

"And it was a good point to get, definitely."

How proud were you of the team working together?

"It's nice to see that we can find some of the characteristics we had last season.

"Standing by each other's shoulders and really fight for the point and defend.

"That was always the plan today. I think it was a good plan and it worked."

What was the plan?

"Standing a little bit lower. Not as low as you have seen us before, but standing in a good block and getting our three central defenders in and really fighting from there.

"Then punishing them on their set pieces, which we knew they were weak on."

How hard did you and the coaching staff work on attacking set pieces?

"Hats off to Hughesy today.

"He works very hard every week and today it paid off. It was very nice to see."

And Philip Billing got his first Premier League goal for Town

"Exactly. Congratulations for him, I know he's waited for that for a while."

How disappointed were you to concede 87 seconds after scoring?

"That's the worst thing about the game today - how we conceded that so quickly after.

"I don't know what happened yet.

"I think we need to go home and watch the video.

"We spoke about them being very strong on their crosses.

"In the end we let one in and we need to look at it."

How good was it to get your first Premier League start of the season?

"Very nice. I am very, very happy to be back.

"I have worked very, very hard to be here so I am very pleased."

Did Ben Hamer starting earlier in the season give you even more of a push to try and get back in the side?

"No, I am always motivated to get in that goal but it is nice to have Ben here.

"Ben is a great goalkeeper and hopefully we can compete against each other end push each other to a bigger level."

How does that competition for places help you?

"As the coach has said, he wants some competition in all spots.

"If we give each other that then we push each other to be the best every day.

"Hopefully that will pay off on the pitch as well."

What was it like playing with three centre backs today? Does that change how you communicate?

"I know all the lads out there so I don't know if the communication was that different.

"I think, in general, that is a part of our success. To play as a team communication is an important part of that.

"It worked well as always."

What was it like to have the fans behind you again today?

"Especially in the second half when I was standing on the other end to them I could still hear them.

"It is fantastic.

"Also, given that we maybe haven't got all the points we needed with an unlucky draw last time, it is fantastic to feel their support every time.

"We need it and it's great to see."

How important is it that they stick with us all the way through this season?

"It's very important.

"They did last season and everyone saw what altogether we achieved.

"They were a big part of that."

How positive is it to head into the international break with a good point against Everton?

"It's great.

"It would have been devastating not to get anything from here and then go into it.

"We now know we are on the way.

"The coach has told us he sees great attitude, great spirit and great fighting and these arelike the basics of our game.

"We just need to bring on that and the rest will come."