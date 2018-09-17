Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town defender Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen admitted that the Terriers need to work on their final product after the defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Town were beaten 1-0 by the Eagles thanks to Wilfried Zaha's solo strike, but the Terriers dominated large portions of the match at the John Smith's Stadium.

David Wagner's men could not convert any of there 15 efforts on the day however, and slipped to a third Premier League defeat in their opening five league matches.

After the loss, Zanka spoke to HTTV to review the frustrating result.

Here is everything the Danish defender had to say...

How frustrating was the game?

"Very frustrating. We missed a lot of chances, myself included, and we felt we were the better team out there.

"But we still came away with zero points and that's very frustrating."

We threw everything at Crystal Palace today, especially in the last 20 minutes...

"Yeah, definitely. We gave it all.

"Sometimes we have to be able to look at ourselves and say that 'well, in the finishing product and getting the ball in the goal we weren't good enough today'.

"That's a shame when everything else was clicking on all cylinders.

"Each individual has to look at themselves and see what they can do better in regards to that.

"Everything else we can look back on with a positive mind."

One positive was that we did create chances today...

"Yeah, definitely. We were there and we have shown that we do get ourselves into positions to score.

"To be honest, it wasn't all not having the quality, it was also maybe being a bit unlucky - especially with Aaron [Mooy]'s shot hitting the post."

What do you think we can do differently in the final third?

"It's always about getting that first one and those first few in a kind of riding that wave.

"We shouldn't make this a bigger problem that it is, but of course it's really important to score goals in football."

Defensively the team played well, but it was one moment from Wilfried Zaha that separated the teams today...

"He's a special player and has some special skills and he showcased it on that occasion and took on two players, got in and smashed it into the top corner.

"It was quite impressive and very annoying for our side."

Do you think this was one of our best performances of the season?

"I think so, definitely.

"I think our away performance at Everton wasn't bad either, but this one was there first one where we truly dominated.

"I think it bears a resemblance to the Cardiff game, but in this game we created a lot more chances."

We are getting better with and without the ball this season, so there are some positive signs...

"Yeah, definitely. It's worth noting and, of course, on top of that, we've got to start collecting points.

"We know that, the fans know that, everybody knows that.

"But it is true that we are getting better and we hope people are noticing that too, but we all know it's about points."

It's important now for all the players, the staff and the supporters to stick together, isn't it?

"Yeah, but I don't see that being a problem.

"I know everybody has a very sound and positive attitude against this and we will get there.

"It's just about backing each other."