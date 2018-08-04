Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Hoyle says the Terrier Spirit and Terrier Identity will again be at the heart of everything Huddersfield Town do this season.

The chairman – a lifelong fan who first joined the board just over a decade ago – can’t wait for kick-off in Town’s second Premier League season, even though the pressure is relentless.

And he’s called on the supporters to maintain the backing which was so crucial during last season’s ultimately successful survival battle.

“Being able to talk about our preparations for a second season in the Premier League is tremendously exciting for me as chairman, just as I’m sure it is for our fans,” said Hoyle, whose biggest signing of the summer has been head coach David Wagner on an extended contract.

“We’ve earned that right after a superb debut campaign last year, in particular with the resilience and Terrier Spirit that we showed in two crunch games at the end (against Manchester City and Chelsea).

“I’ve always said it’s easier to play attacking football and play with freedom when the pressure is off.

“When you have to go to Manchester City and Chelsea (with Premier League security as the prize) then that’s when men are men and you know what they are built of.

“I always believed we would survive, even if it might be by the skin of our teeth.

“We had a great start, then the Christmas period and into New Year was really hard for everybody, but we came through with our Premier League status secure on that wonderful night and wonderful occasion at Chelsea.

“In the Championship, of course, every game you play you have a chance of winning.

“In the Premier League, every point you get is like a golden point because the intensity is absolutely incredible.”

Hoyle has again backed Wagner to bring in a handful of quality signings, balancing that with a few departures.

He explained: “As happens in football, players come and go as they – and clubs – progress, and I’d like to thank all the players who have left for pastures new this summer.

“In particular I’d like to mention Sean Scannell, who was our longest-serving player when he departed for Bradford City; he’s been a great servant to the club and will always be welcome back.

“Equally, I’d like to welcome Ben Hamer, Juninho Bacuna, Ramadan Sobhi, Erik Durm and Adama Diakhaby to the club, as well as welcome back Terence Kongolo.

“We know exactly how good Terence is and I look forward to all five contributing in our shirt this coming season.”

The chairman believes Town will emerge from pre-season ready to hit the ground running.

“The fixture computer has thrown up some very exciting games to start the season, with Chelsea and Manchester City our first two opponents,” he said. “I know how hard the squad, under David Wagner, is working and I know they will be fully prepared come the first game on August 11.

“And I would like to say this to our club’s brilliant supporters. Your support was so, so vital in our success last season and there’s no doubt we will need you again this coming year.”