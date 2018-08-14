Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Even at this stage of the season, an odd statistic can really catch the eye – and that is certainly the case for Huddersfield Town fans.

Debate has surrounded team selection, substitutions, first-half performance and key incidents since the 3-0 opening-day defeat to Chelsea at the John Smith’s Stadium.

David Wagner’s side are now preparing to take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (1.30pm), when the champions will be bidding to build on their impressive 2-0 opening victory at Arsenal.

Town, however, will be looking to stop them in their tracks – and this is where the stats kick in.

Firstly, talking of home form, following the Chelsea defeat Town have collected just nine points from the last 36 available on home soil in the Premier League.

Those points have come from two wins, three draws and seven defeats.

That run takes you back to December last year and Chelsea’s last visit to the John Smith’s (a 3-1 win).

The three draws came against Stoke City on Boxing Day, Burnley at New Year and Swansea City in March (memorably after the early sending off for the visitors).

The wins were against Bournemouth, 4-1, and Watford, 1-0 courtesy of that dramatic last-gasp strike from Tom Ince.

The seven defeats are started and rounded off by Chelsea, then, in reverse order, Arsenal in the final match of last season, Everton, Crystal Palace, Liverpool and West Ham.

So it’s a record they will be keen to address with three points when Cardiff City and Neil Warnock visit on Saturday, August 25.

And the away record?

Town will be looking for a first away victory in six at Premier League level when they take on Pep Guardiola’s side.

Since last season’s 2-1 win at West Brom, where Rajiv van La Parra and Steve Mounie were on the scoresheet before Craig Dawson pulled one back for the Baggies, Town have travelled to Tottenham, Newcastle, Brighton, Manchester City and Chelsea (picking up points in each of the last three).