Huddersfield Town were forced to settle for a replay against Birmingham City after an entertaining FA Cup Fourth Round clash at the John Smith's Stadium yesterday afternoon.

Steve Mounié’s header midway through the first-half was cancelled out by the visitor's Lukas Jutkiewicz which means both sides go into the hat for the Fifth Round.

The St Andrew's replay is set to be scheduled on Tuesday, February 6 with further details to be released on Monday.

When is the Fifth Round draw?

The draw is due to take place at around 7.15pm on Monday (January 29), screened live on BBC 1's The One Show.

It will be made by Ruud Gullit, who won the trophy as Chelsea manager in 1997, and former Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers midfielder Robbie Savage.

What ball number is Town?

Huddersfield Town/Birmingham City will be ball No.3 in the pot, so keep your eyes peeled.

What are the other balls?

1. West Bromwich Albion

2. Leicester City

3. Huddersfield Town/Birmingham City

4. Notts County/Swansea City

5. Manchester United

6. Sheffield Wednesday

7. Cardiff/Manchester City

8. Coventry City

9. Millwall/Rochdale

10. Southampton

11. Brighton & Hove Albion

12. Wigan Athletic

13. Hull City

14. Newport County/Tottenham Hotspur

15. Chelsea/Newcastle United

16. Sheffield United

When is the Fifth Round due to be played?

Ties will take place across the weekend of February 17-18 with winning clubs receiving £180,000 from the FA Cup prize fund.