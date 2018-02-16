The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will find out their FA Cup quarter-final opponents on Saturday 17th February at 8pm – should they overcome Manchester United.

The sixth round draw will be staged live on BT Sport, the BBC Sport website and Radio Five Live, immediately following Town's fifth round clash at home to the Red Devils (kick-off 5.30pm).

Former England star Michael Owen and Newcastle United legend Shay Given will pull the balls out with Town ball number 5.

Jose Mourinho's men are much fancied to progress at the expense of the Terriers but with David Wagner's men recording a memorable win last time the side's met at the John Smith's Stadium anything is possible.

Below are those all important numbers for the other teams.

Full List

1. Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea City

2. West Bromwich Albion or Southampton

3. Chelsea or Hull City

4. Leicester City or Sheffield United

5. Huddersfield Town or Manchester United

6. Rochdale or Tottenham Hotspur

7. Brighton & Hove Albion or Coventry City

8. Wigan Athletic or Manchester City