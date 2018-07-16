The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town 's newest signing Erik Durm believes it will be easier for him to settle at the John Smith's Stadium because of the number of familiar faces in the Terriers' ranks.

The 2014 World Cup winner knew five of Town's staff before signing a one-year deal with the club late last week, with the former Dortmund defender working under head coach David Wagner and Christoph Buhler in BVB's second team.

The pair converted Durm from a striker into a defender and helped the 26-year-old toward representing Dortmund's first team and the German national side.

Durm told HTTV : "We worked together when I was in the second team when I was a striker.

"We like each other very much and he's a very good guy and a good coach.

"I am very happy to be able to play for him again."

On making the move from scoring goals to keeping them out, the former Mainz 05 man added: "I was very surprised when the club and David came to me and told me I had a chance to play for Dortmund's first team but as a defender.

"It was very strange for me the first time, but I am very happy to play in the highest league so it doesn't matter where."

Durm has now made the move to one of the most competitive leagues in the world in the Premier League and the full back is pleased to take that step under a coach he has worked under previously.

When asked whether he though he would work under the head coach again, he said: "I never thought about that but it doesn't matter.

"I am very,very happy to join this club and to join a club where I know the coach very well.

"The relationship between us the whole time was very good so I'm very happy to be back [working with him]."

The defender has not only worked with Wagner and Buhler before, but has also played with two current Terriers in the past and underwent rehabilitation with another.

Both Chris Lowe and Jon Gorenc Stankovic played alongside Durm at Dortmund, while the left back met Michael Hefele during recuperation from a previous injury.

He said: "Chris Lowe and Jon Stankovic are former team mates [of mine].

"They are very nice guys.

"I know also Michael Hefele from rehabilitation in Munich - he's very funny.

"I like them and there are some more players I know from saying 'hi, how are you?'

"But I like them very much and I'm happy to see Hefele!"

He added: "It makes it easier for me to come here.

"I'm very happy to know some faces here - especially my coach and assistant.

"I have a great relationship with them."