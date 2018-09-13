Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town supporters have to again play a massive part in helping keep their club a solid Premier League unit.

That’s the message from owner Dean Hoyle, who says any cracks in the ‘all together’ mentality and approach could leave Town struggling at the wrong end of the table.

Hoyle – who says David Wagner will remain as head coach whatever the outcome to this season – says the importance of unity at Town can’t be underestimated as they look to secure a third season in the top flight.

“In the Premier League you are going to lose a damned site more matches than you are in the Championship, because the quality of the opposition is starkly different,” said Hoyle, in an interview with BBC Radio Leeds.

“What you have to remember is what you have as a unit.

“At Huddersfield Town we are absolutely one solid unit from top to bottom left to right.

“That includes the fans, we are always one.”

Chairman Hoyle added: “The reason we were successful last season is that we all stood together through thick and thin.

“The fans played a huge part. We kept talking about the 12th man and they were the 12th man - nailed on.

“If it wasn’t for them being so with us, all together, as a unit, would we have stayed up? Possibly, but maybe not.

“They got us, I believe, over that line by creating a fantastic home atmosphere.

“So this season we have to have that as a standard. It has to be a given.

“If the fans start splitting, which they are not, but if they start splitting and we have a slight leak in our team, a dripping tap, then it is going to make our life a lot harder.

“So we are one.

“I am fully behind everything, the fans are, the team are – the atmosphere in the dressing room is solid.”

Confirming development at PPG Canalside will go ahead whatever happens this term, Hoyle concluded: “We have had a difficult start, but so did Crystal Palace last season, losing eight on the trot, but they finished in mid table comfortably.

“The Premier League is a very difficult place to trade.

“We are confident we are a better team than last season but so is the Premier League, it’s more competitive - that’s what makes it exciting.”