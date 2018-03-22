Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The international break comes around a week later than 12 months ago, with Cheltenham Festival goers an extra seven days to recover from the greatest show on turf.

Gareth Southgate’s side prepare for this summer’s trip to Russia by travelling to Holland on Friday, before hosting Italy at the home of football on Monday.

The Three Lions are 2/1 to beat the Dutch on Friday, and 11/10 to beat Italy at Wembley next week, but results are likely to be immaterial to the England boss who is still fine-tuning his 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup.

It’s fascinating to see the Burnley pair of Nick Pope and James Tarkowski included for the first time, part of four uncapped players alongside Alfie Mawson and Lewis Cook in the latest squad.

All four are big prices to be on the plane to Russia in June however, BetVictor have seen money for Nick Pope and have cut the Clarets’ keeper to 7/4 from 4/1 to make the squad.

To make England’s 2018 World Cup Squad; Selected Prices from BetVictor

James Tarkowski - 6/4

Nick Pope - 7/4

Danny Welbeck - 7/4

Fabian Delph - 7/4

Jake Livermore - 2/1

Harry Winks - 2/1

Alfie Mawson - 5/1

Chris Smalling - 5/1

Theo Walcott - 6/1

Lewis Cook - 8/1

Both Burnley players have been cut after excellent campaigns under Sean Dyche, a man who is surely an England manager in waiting.

It’s fascinating to see ‘established’ names such as Chris Smalling and Theo Walcott as big as 5/1 and 6/1 respectively with BetVictor to make the squad in the summer but out of favour at Manchester United and Everton.

England historically have a poor recent record against the Dutch, winless since their famous 4-1 win at Wembley during the 96 Euros. Four of the last six meetings have ended up in a draw and I like the 13/2 for a 1-1 correct score in Amsterdam on Friday.

The Three Lions should beat a below-par Italy side that have missed out on qualification for the World Cup this summer, and I expect England to put on a show in front of a likely buoyant Wembley crowd.

Spurs striker Harry Kane is now very familiar with his new surroundings at the home of football and is 3/1 with BetVictor to net the opener and 6/4 to score anytime in an England win against the Azzurri.

