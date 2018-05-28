The video will start in 8 Cancel

EA Sports is about to release the World Cup mode for FIFA 18 on both Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The newest mode will be unveiled tomorrow, May 29 , with EA not yet revealing the time it is set to be rolled out.

However, EA Sports have previously released major updates to FIFA 18 at 6pm.

For mobile users, the update will be available on Wednesday, June 6.

The addition features all 32 teams heading to the World Cup in Russia this summer as well as the option of bringing in 17 other teams that didn't qualify for the tournament - so Huddersfield Town fans will have more than just Aaron Mooy , Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen to play as.

The new release will also contain new stadiums, match balls, the official trophy and updated Ultimate Team card - including more 'legends' and brand new items.