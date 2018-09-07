Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

EA Sports are set to release FIFA 19 over the coming weeks.

The football video game has become a staple in many households across the UK and the world, with many gamers counting down the days until the latest installment is released.

But what is different about this year's game and how much is it set to cost?

Here's everything you should know about FIFA 19 ahead of it hitting the shelves.

When will it be released?

FIFA 19 is set to be released globally on September 28.

Players can pre-order the game to receive it three days early and earn some special features.

The game is set to be released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch, although the latter will not support Ultimate Team.

What new features does it have?

EA Sports have announced an 'active touch' feature on the game, which will allow the players to receive, pass and shoot in different ways.

A 'reimagined tactical system' has also been promised by the company.

There have been rumours of 'dynamic weather' being added to the game, which would allow changing weather during the match to influence the players on the pitch.

For example, driving rain would make it more likely for players to slip, get injured or make a mistake.

EA have also introduced more icons to the game, with Roberto Baggio, Fabio Cannavaro, Raul, Rivaldo, Steven Gerrard, Eusebio, Frank Lampard, Claude Makelele and Johan Cruyff added.

Are there more team or league options?

The big news is that FIFA will feature the Champions League and Europa League for the first time in the game's history.

Executive producer Aaron McHardy told Goal: "This has been one of the most requested features from our players for over a decade, and for us the Champions League is so much more than a licence.

"We’ve been working really hard to integrate the experience across the game in FIFA 19 and I don’t say that lightly.

"We didn’t want to just bring in the licence teams so you can play with them in the right context, we really wanted to go over and beyond and add Champions League elements to every place we could in FIFA 19.

"It’s been a whole lot of work and it’s not just a coat of paint. It’s really integrating meaningful features around the Champions League. We moved a lot of dirt bringing it to life."

FIFA 19 will also include all 16 Chinese Super League teams.

Is 'The Journey' still going?

FIFA 19 will be the final installment of 'The Journey' - a game mode which allows you to play as fictitious footballer Alex Hunter.

Hunter was introduced in FIFA 17, with the youngster signing for a Premier League side, before his adventure in FIFA 18 took him MLS outfit LA Galaxy.

The last part of his journey follows Hunter's progress in the Champions League, with the aim being to lift the big-eared trophy come the end of the season.

How much does it cost?

Three versions of FIFA 19 are set to be released by EA Sports and will all cost a different amount.

The standard version is set to cost £59.99 on Xbox and PS4, with the PC and Nintendo Switch editions £5 cheaper.

The Champions edition will cost gamers up to £79.99, while the top-of-the-range Ultimate edition will set you back £89.99.

Watch one of the trailers