Steve Mounie believes Huddersfield Town’s bid to stay in the Premier League is far from mission impossible.

Town may face the run-in from hell against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in their last three games, but striker Mounie says the players are up for the fight.

The Terriers are three points above the drop zone and may need something from the daunting triple header of fixtures, but Mounie said: “The fight is on and we shall try to get the points we need to stay in the Premier League.

“We know that the next three games will be very hard, but it's not impossible. Anything can happen in football.

“Everyone knows that in the dressing room and we all know that we need three points and getting those three points could mean that we stay in the league."

On the 2-0 defeat against Everton on Saturday Mounie reflected: "We are disappointed of course because we wanted to get the three points.

“I think we controlled the ball. Everton are a team that like a big transition when they get the ball back.

"They tried to speed the game up when they got the ball back and that's what killed us, that's how we conceded the two goals. We were unable to score and that's why we lost the game.

"There weren't many chances in the game, sometimes even though you might control the ball that doesn't mean you will win the game.

“When you have those chances you have to score them which then gives you confidence. That helps you to win the game.

“We had some chances in the first half but didn't take them.”