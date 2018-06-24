The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town winger Ramadan Sobhi is in contention to play in Egypt's final 2018 World Cup match tomorrow.

The Pharaohs were knocked out of the summer tournament after two matches, having lost to both Uruguay and Russia in Group A.

Egypt's previous opponents have both won their two matches, meaning neither Ramadan's national side or Saudi Arabia can catch the top two.

But the Pharaohs could claim a first World Cup win in their history on Monday as they take on bottom-of-the-table Saudi Arabia.

Egypt are favourites to win the clash at 17/20, while SkyBet has a Saudi win at 18/5 and the draw at 5/2.

The match kicks off at 3pm on Monday, June 25 and is being broadcast live on ITV4.

Coverage starts at 2.30pm, with the other Group A match (Russia vs Uruguay) being shown simultaneously on ITV1.